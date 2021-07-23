BOM Welcomes Dustin Dauzat
BOM Bank would like to welcome Dustin Dauzat as Branch Manager and Loan Officer of our University Branch location. Dustin has over 10 years banking experience and is a member of the Louisiana Bankers Association Leadership School. Dustin and his wife, Gretchen, have been married for 10 years. They have four children: Elise, Luke, Owen, and Andrew. They are members of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Natchitoches. He is also an Ambassador with the Natchitoches Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches. Outside of work he enjoys spending time with his family, reading, watching sports, and volunteering at his church. Welcome, Dustin!natchitochesparishjournal.com
Comments / 0