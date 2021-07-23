Interview With Bassmaster Classic Champion Hank Cherry

Dovetail Games revealed ten brand new selectable pro-anglers that will be added to the roster of Bassmaster Fishing 2022. With all of the planning that's going into the game, they have now revealed that you'll be able to play as some of the top players who currently compete in the sport, which will give the game an added sense or realism as opposed to being a faceless fisherman in a boat. You can read about the full roster below as we're still waiting for the game to get an official release date.