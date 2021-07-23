Cancel
10 Childhood Life Hacks You Definitely Still Use As An Adult

By Adam
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 10 days ago
Chances are you still use life hacks, memory tools and rhymes you learned as a kid in your adult life. I'm 30 years and still find myself muttering "No Eating Shredded Wheat" every time I'm working with directions (No Eating Shredded Wheat representing the clockwise directions on compass North, East, South, West). It's been a long time since I played the piano, but whenever I occasionally sit down to plunk out a tune I place my fingers and repeat the line "Every Good Boy Does Fine" for the lines of the Treble clef.

St. Cloud, MN
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

