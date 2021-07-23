Best Dressed

Despite the presumed snobbery of the watch world, there are actually surprisingly few rules when it comes to where, when and how to wear a timepiece. After all, most people who are rocking a dive watch aren’t exactly Jacques Cousteau, just like field watch fans are more likely to be found scouring the cereal aisle than eating MREs on the battlefield. The same goes for dress watches. You don’t need to wear a dress watch with a suit, and you don’t need to be wearing a suit to wear a dress watch.