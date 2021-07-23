West Virginia University athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

It's Friday, July 23rd and, later this morning (at least in America), the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will begin, one year after they were originally scheduled. The opening ceremonies are taking place at 8:00PM local time in Tokyo, thirteen hours ahead of East Coast time in the United States. Over time, West Virginia University has seen their representation at these games increase from just five total athletes prior to the 1984 Olympics to ten in 2016 alone. This year, there won't be quite that many, but there will still be a handful. Here's a look at who is expected to participate that is currently at WVU or attended the school, although we know there may be some changes due to COVID and other concerns.