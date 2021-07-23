Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins questions NFL future due to COVID-19 vaccine concerns in since-deleted tweet

Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliot is the latest one to react to the league’s new vaccine policy which has some NFL players like DeAndre Hopkins shaking their heads. The league memo released on Thursday basically states that if a certain team has a COVID-19 outbreak in the upcoming 2021 NFL season, that team will have to forfeit their upcoming game and will be tagged as a loss. In addition, a forfeiture will also result in both affected teams’ not getting their salary for that game week which was more than enough reason for Elliot to get jabbed.