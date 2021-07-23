Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins questions NFL future due to COVID-19 vaccine concerns in since-deleted tweet
In a since-deleted tweet, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins questioned his future in the NFL due to the COVID-19 vaccine. Hopkins said in the tweet: “Never thought I would say this, But being put in a position to hurt my team because I don’t want to partake in the vaccine is making me question my future in the @Nfl.” The tweet was deleted about 30 minutes after it was posted; Hopkins then later tweeted: “Freedom?” ”www.wlen.com
