Just 10% of global businesses are front-runners in inclusion and diversity practices within their technology functions

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor front-runners, inclusion and diversity practices constitute a source of innovation and differentiation (67%), increased revenue (56%), and enhanced customer satisfaction (51%). Organizations with diverse and inclusive tech teams are 4 times more likely to create inclusive products. As the pandemic puts greater pressure on recruiting tech talent, enterprises’ focus...

martechseries.com

Businessmartechseries.com

My-Take Recognized as GreenBook GRIT Innovative Market Research Technology Supplier

My-Take LLC, a greater Boston-based research & insights technology company, has been recognized as one of GreenBook’s most innovative suppliers in market research in this year’s annual GRIT “Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers” list. Within a list that included several Fortune 500 companies, My-Take appeared as number 22 in the technology category.
Businessmartechseries.com

Yext Establishes First Public Sector Team with Laurie “LC” Cook as VP, Public Sector

Decorated with ten federal sales leadership awards, Cook will draw on her impressive track record of developing high-performing, public sector-facing account teams. Yext, Inc., the AI Search Company, announced Laurie “LC” Cook as its first-ever Vice President of Public Sector, effective August 2, 2021. Marketing Technology News: KELL Partners Selected...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Marketing Specialists Create an Essential AI Marketing Guide for Businesses Growth

Professionals from B2B Business Experts Declare Grammar a Crucial Tool for Success. B2B Business Experts released the Ultimate AI Marketing Tools List, a thorough guide to using artificial intelligence (AI) in any business setting. Decision-makers will find a list of game-changers in this handbook. Through this manual, the innovative marketing and consulting solutions company aims to help B2B businesses of all sizes and industries thrive in the modern world.
Businessmartechseries.com

Workiva Acquires iPaaS Technology Provider OneCloud to Accelerate Digital Transformation for the Enterprise

Workiva Inc. today announced it has acquired next generation iPaaS provider OneCloud. The acquisition solidifies and accelerates Workiva’s position as a leading cloud platform for financial, regulatory and operational reporting. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview With Neil Cohen, Chief Marketing Officer At Kasada. “Our team has been proud to be...
Businessmartechseries.com

Stirista CEO and Founder Ajay Gupta Wins “The Sammys” Sales and Marketing Technology Award as Individual of the Year

Business Intelligence Group Award Honors Gupta for Advancing Technology to Enable Brand and Consumer Connections. Stirista, the leader in data-driven SaaS marketing solutions, announced that Stirista CEO and Founder Ajay Gupta has been named Individual of the Year for the Sales and Marketing Technology Award, also known as “The Sammys,” by Business Intelligence Group. The Sammys recognize the technologies and organizations helping to solve companies’ challenges in connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.
Businessmartechseries.com

AMP Agency Expands Customer Experience Services with SmallTalk

SmallTalk to combine with AMP Agency digital experience team and be known as AMPXD. AMP Agency, a full-service marketing firm based in Boston with teams in New York, Seattle, Los Angeles and Austin, will combine its digital experience team with SmallTalk, a digital experience agency acquired by AMP Agency earlier this year. Bringing expertise in strategy, product management, product design and product development to an array of high-profile brands, the combined group will be known as AMPXD.
Businessmartechseries.com

Black Cape Promotes Three Proven Leaders to Senior Leadership Team

The AI machine learning and data analytics company Black Cape, continues to expand its leadership team with the appointment of three new leaders: Mike Santamaria to Executive Vice President (EVP), Claire Rich to Director of Software Engineering and Justin Shelton to Director of Software Engineering. Marketing Technology News: Avatier Unveils...
Businessmartechseries.com

Leadership, Innovation, Sustainability: Trina Solar Publishes its 2019-2020 CSR Report

Trina Solar has recently published its 2019-20 report on corporate social responsibility. The report, covering two years, is highly comprehensive, prepared in line with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards 2018 issued by the Global Sustainability Standards Board. It details the company’s many practices and achievements in relation to CSR and sustainability, such as corporate governance, technology leadership, product innovation, green sustainable development, contributing to society and responding to COVID-19.
Marketsmartechseries.com

Qlik and Fortune Launch “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune Global 500” Data Analytics Site

Unique Data Visualization Experience Shows How COVID-19 Impacted Market Leader Performance Across the World. Qlik® today debuted the “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune Global 500” interactive data analytics site in partnership with Fortune, timed with the publication of the Fortune Global 500 list. In its second year as the official analytics partner of the Global Fortune 500, Qlik is delivering a unique data visualization experience that builds on the data-driven exploration of the Fortune 500 from earlier this year, providing a journey through how the recent COVID-19 crisis impacted the revenue and profit performance of the world’s leading companies.
Economymartechseries.com

Cvent Highlights Its End-to-End Event Technology Platform in a New Era for Events at its Cvent CONNECT Conference

As with many other sectors, the pandemic accelerated the digital transformation of the events industry, ushering in a new landscape where virtual, in-person, and hybrid events can thrive. As event programs expand to accommodate more audiences and formats, technology plays an increasingly central role in enabling organizations to execute efficiently, deliver high levels of engagement, and capture insights across all audiences and event formats. To maximize Total Event Program impact, Cvent recommends organizations leverage one system of record to more efficiently manage logistics and capture and act on engagement to drive positive business results.
Businessmartechseries.com

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Partners with Compuage Infocom Ltd for Distribution of its 16+ E-Commerce, Cloud & Mobility Solutions With 12,000 Partners in the SAARC Region

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc :Note: Access to 12,000 Resellers, Retailers, and System Integrators in the SAARC Region. Noteworthy: Recent spotlight has been focused on the company’s Visa Everywhere Fintech, Mumbai Gov’t Fintech JV, Axepay FX Cross-border Payment Rails, Chat Bot AI code library acquisition, OriginatorX – Ethereum Token Issuing & Patent Tokenization and Xpay Payment minority ownership.
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

Diversity and Inclusion Best Practices for Your Workforce

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. The numbers are crystal clear — companies who cultivate a diverse workforce are more productive, creative, and innovative. Here are the latest stats:. Diverse companies are 70% more likely to capture new markets. Diverse companies are 87% better at making decisions due...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GXG Human Capital Practice Launches DEIB Growth Accelerator; A Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, And Belonging Advisory Service, To Enable Sustainable Change And Growth For Organizations

ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Atlanta-based executive consulting firm, GXG, announced The DEIB Growth Accelerator, an initiative to help companies get unstuck on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB). The team of multi-discipline, cross-industry operators will be led by former Red Robin CEO Denny Marie Post, who will join GXG as its DEIB Growth Accelerator Executive-In-Residence.
EconomyItproportal

Many businesses are still struggling with inclusivity

Many businesses are still failing to embrace inclusivity, with the problem particularly noticeable in the tech and IT sectors, new research has claimed. A report from Capgemini found that although 85 percent of leadership executives believe their organizations provided equal opportunities for career development and promotions to every employee across their organizations, only 19 percent of women and ethnic minority employees agreed.
Businessmagnoliareporter.com

Tyson Foods commits to "Diversity, Equality and Inclusion"

Tyson Foods, Inc. said last week that it has joined the McDonald’s Mutual Commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (MCDEI). Tyson’s employee base includes more than 50 languages spoken by team members across the company’s U.S. business. As an early adopter of the MCDEI, Tyson Foods will advance diversity, equity...
BusinessPosted by
Chicago City Wire

Becker Offers New Diversity and Inclusion Certificate

Adtalem Global Education Inc. issued the following announcement on July 20. Becker, a global leader in accounting certification, exam prep and professional education and a part of Adtalem Global Education, today announced its new Cultivating a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace Foundational Certificate. The five-course, 12-credit continuing professional education (CPE) program is designed to introduce the benefits of integrating true diversity, equity, belonging and inclusion (DEBI) into the workplace.
Winston-salem, NCWinston-Salem Journal

Truliant debuts diversity and inclusion initiative, logo

Truliant Federal Credit Union has debuted an “Everyone Under the Sun” initiative aimed at advancing its Diversity, Inclusion and Equity planning. The new logo “visually represents the power of celebrating individual differences,” Truliant said. “Contributing to the design are different colors, specks, and spatter incorporated into Truliant’s sunburst to symbolize...

