Just 10% of global businesses are front-runners in inclusion and diversity practices within their technology functions

Unique Data Visualization Experience Shows How COVID-19 Impacted Market Leader Performance Across the World. Qlik® today debuted the “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune Global 500” interactive data analytics site in partnership with Fortune, timed with the publication of the Fortune Global 500 list. In its second year as the official analytics partner of the Global Fortune 500, Qlik is delivering a unique data visualization experience that builds on the data-driven exploration of the Fortune 500 from earlier this year, providing a journey through how the recent COVID-19 crisis impacted the revenue and profit performance of the world’s leading companies.