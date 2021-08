This article will tell you which is more expensive and cheaper, Croatia or Montenegro? These two countries sit next to each other. If you plan to spend your next vacation in a Mediterranean country, Montenegro and Croatia are definitely on your list. Both countries abound in natural wonders, beautiful beaches, Mediterranean specialties, and people of cheerful spirit. It is certainly not easy to decide whether to visit one of the beautiful Croatian islands or the Bay of Kotor first. Dubrovnik or Sveti Stefan? Unfortunately, our budget usually dictates the directions of movement more than desires. Therefore, the topic of our story today is Which is cheaper, Croatia or Montenegro. To answer this question precisely enough, we will analyze the prices of the things tourists are most interested in.