Arrest warrants issued in deadly West Dundee road rage incident
Police in West Dundee have arrest warrants for suspects in a deadly road rage incident last month. None of the men are in custody and police asking the three men to turn themselves in. On June 10, police said a fight on the highway spilled into the parking lot of a Casey's General Store gas station . Three men from one car were injured in the fight and one of them, 52-year-old Alex Hall of Carpentersville, later died. The warrants have been issued for Peter Stoyshich, 30, from the country of Belize; Kurt Doporcyk, 41 of Algonquin and Ryan Barrett, 32, of Huntley. They're each charged with second-degree murder aggravated battery and mob action. Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call West Dundee Police Department at 847-551- 3810 or dial 911.
