Arrest warrants issued in deadly West Dundee road rage incident

Police in West Dundee have arrest warrants for suspects in a deadly road rage incident last month.

None of the men are in custody and police asking the three men to turn themselves in.

The warrants have been issued for Peter Stoyshich, 30, from the country of Belize; Kurt Doporcyk, 41 of Algonquin and Ryan Barrett, 32, of Huntley.

They're each charged with second-degree murder aggravated battery and mob action.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call West Dundee Police Department at 847-551- 3810 or dial 911.