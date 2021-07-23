Cancel
West Dundee, IL

Arrest warrants issued in deadly West Dundee road rage incident

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
Police in West Dundee have arrest warrants for suspects in a deadly road rage incident last month.

None of the men are in custody and police asking the three men to turn themselves in.

On June 10, police said a fight on the highway spilled into the parking lot of a Casey's General Store gas station
. Three men from one car were injured in the fight and one of them, 52-year-old Alex Hall of Carpentersville, later died.

The warrants have been issued for Peter Stoyshich, 30, from the country of Belize; Kurt Doporcyk, 41 of Algonquin and Ryan Barrett, 32, of Huntley.

They're each charged with second-degree murder aggravated battery and mob action.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call West Dundee Police Department at 847-551- 3810 or dial 911.

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

