A brown-belted bumblebee buzz pollinates, meaning it shakes to make your blueberries. The brown belts have arrived! The brown belts have arrived! Each summer in early July, the brown belts arrive in my community garden. They seem to arrive en masse, and they take over the garden for the rest of the summer. Who are the brown belts? I am referring to a common type of bumblebee known as the brown-belted bumblebee (Bombus griseocollis). Why these bees like community gardens so much, I do not know, but I suspect it has to do with the variety of flowering plants. Unlike honeybees, which store large quantities of nectar and pollen, bumblebees store only enough nectar and pollen to last a few days. Therefore, bumblebees depend on access to a succession of flowering plants.