Tallahassee, FL

Devil’s Walkingstick: Your New Favorite Thorny Pollinator Plant?

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee the insane pollinator action on devil’s walkingstick flowers in this short video. If you’re on a computer, try watching in fullscreen mode to see just how many insects are buzzing around. Thank you to the Lammers family for letting us in to your yard to film. There are any...

