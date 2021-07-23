Dry, hot and hazy

Today: Partly Cloudy/Hazy. Low Storm Chance. High 87.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Low 68.

Saturday : Partly Cloudy. Few PM Pop-Up Storms. High 87.

Sunday : Partly Cloudy. Few PM Pop-Up Storms. High 88.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Iso. PM Storms. High 90.

WEATHER SUMMARY:

More of the same continues for Triad weather, and we still have some smoky haze in the sky from western wildfires. Still a bit smoky / hazy, and warm this afternoon. A pop up shower or storm can't be ruled out but would mainly be confined to the Foothills and Mountains. A bit of a front brought some slightly drier air to the Piedmont that will stick with us today as high pressure to our north continues to rule the weather. A "Code Yellow" air quality alert is in effect for the Triad for today and tomorrow due to the wildfire smoke. Those with respiratory issues should be mindful and limit their time outside.

For the weekend, a warm will lift front north increasing our chance for some pop up showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. There's a better chance for a few showers and storms on Saturday than on Sunday but as a front gets closer to North Carolina early next week, rain and storm chances will go up for Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures hover around 90 for a while.

The normal high is 89, and the normal low is 70.

News: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

► Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

► DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

► DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775