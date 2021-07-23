Cancel
Woman says she was told to wait outside of car inspection station because her outfit was ‘inappropriate’

By Greg Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

A woman has claimed that she was told to leave a garage where she was having her car inspected because her crop top and shorts were too “inappropriate” for the facility.

In a viral TikTok video that has been viewed more than one million times, Tia Wood says that she was “told to wait outside the inspection station because my shirt was too inappropriate.”

She then reveals that she was wearing a pair of denim shorts, white trainers and a short crop top, but nothing out of the ordinary.

In a follow-up video, Wood sarcastically mocks the alleged incident by saying: “What I’m about to show you is potentially very dangerous for the welfare of your car so make sure your vehicle is nowhere near your phone for the next like 10 seconds.”

Wood then shows us her outfit again before mockingly saying: “Oh, what’s that? Your car is fine? Then why the f**k was a kicked out of the inspection station.”

She adds that was made to feel like a “disgrace” and that she was told by the female member of staff to walk around to the other side of the building and wait for her car to be returned to her, rather than wait inside with the other customers.

Wood’s video soon went viral on TikTok with many defending her and complimenting her outfit, claiming the staff member at the station had “jealously vibes”, whereas others thought her top looked more like a “fancy bra at best.”

In another video , Wood films herself on the phone to the station where she asks them if they actually have a dress code for their customers. The woman on the other end of the phone seems rather confused by the question, as the only policy they ask of their customers is to wear a face-covering to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Wood clarifies that wasn’t refused service but that she apparently wasn’t allowed to go into the waiting area with the others customers because of her outfit. The woman from the company calmly and respectfully continues to ask what exactly happened adding: “I’m asking questions because this is the first time we’ve ever heard something like this.”

She also calls the incident “very odd” and says that even her manager had never heard of anything like that in the entire time they had worked there. Wood adds that she doesn’t want the woman who told her to wait outside to be fired and is raising the incident to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

The woman from the inspection company apologises for what happened to Wood by saying: “I apologise for that because that is not how we do things. We don’t have a certain dress code. Everyone’s an adult.

“As long as you’re not there naked. That’s not something that we discriminate against so I’m sorry for your experience. I will get this to the right people and this will be addressed.”

Wood concludes the phone call by thanking the other woman for her help.

As Daily Dot reports, under the Civil Rights Act of 1964 businesses cannot turn customers away for their race, ethnicity, religion, gender or nationality but customers’ outfits are not protected under that act.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

