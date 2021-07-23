Cancel
Entertainment

From Sarajevo To Athens, I've Covered 15 Olympic Games. Here's What We'll Miss In Tokyo

By E. M. Swift
WBUR
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final movie of Cary Grant’s spectacular career was a fun, light-hearted romp called “Walk, Don’t Run” set in Tokyo during the 1964 Olympics. Grant plays a British businessman who can’t find a hotel room anywhere in the city during the Games, so he sublets half of an apartment leased by a pretty young miss (Samantha Eggar) who works at the British consulate. He then sublets half of his half to an American Olympian (Jim Hutton), a 50-kilometer race walker. In one scene, the erudite Grant strips down to his boxers and undershirt to join the race to give romantic advice to Hutton. It was a simpler time, and a wonderful flick.

SportsMarietta Daily Journal

The Tokyo Olympics are turning into NBC’s worst nightmare

No one said these Olympics would be easy. Not even watching them. Midway through the first week of the Tokyo Games, even the most cautiously optimistic viewer of Friday’s opening ceremony is now likely to be rubbing their eyes: With shocking upsets, unexpected exits, a 16-hour time difference and a thicket of broadcast, cable and streaming options, the most tumultuous Olympics in years are starting to catch up with the NBC stable of networks, which hold the lucrative U.S. television rights to the two-week event.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Taiwan's flag anthem played for first time in front of Chinese athletes at the Olympics. Taiwan’s flag anthem was played in front of Chinese athletes for the first time in the history of the Olympics on Saturday, when the Taiwanese team beat China in the badminton men's doubles final. Taiwanese...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Live from Tokyo lockdown! NBC Today show anchors share what it's like to be confined to their hotel as they cover 2020 Olympic games under strict Covid restrictions

NBC Today's star anchors have shared of their joy of being in Japan for the Olympics, despite Covid preventing them from roaming freely around Tokyo. Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, and Craig Melvin have been largely confined to their hotel which houses their fifth-floor balcony studio overlooking Tokyo Bay and the city's very own Statue of Liberty.
Sportsthehighlandsun.com

We’ll find out tonight if Brisbane will host the 2032 Olympics. Here’s what to expect

In a matter of hours, Brisbane will find out if it’s been successful in its bid to be the host city of the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic games. If the Queensland capital gets the backing of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), it’ll be the third time an Australian city has hosted an Olympic Games after Melbourne in 1956 and, of course, Sydney in 2000.
SportsHometownLife.com

Tokyo Olympics medal count: What country has the most medals at Summer Games? Here's the full list.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are officially underway, and so is the race to finish at the top of the medal count when the Games end on Aug. 8. There are 206 countries competing in Tokyo with over 11,000 athletes representing them. While there are enough medals for every country to hypothetically go home with one — 309 across 33 sports — many countries will go home without any hardware. In fact, there are 72 countries recognized by the International Olympic Committee who have never won an Olympic medal.
SportsNPR

Simone Biles Got The 'Twisties' At The Tokyo Olympics. Here's What That Means

TOKYO — At Thursday's Summer Olympics, the women's all-around gymnastics winner was ... not Simone Biles. The title and gold medal went to Sunisa Lee of the U.S. Biles' absence hung over one of the most anticipated events at the Games, an event she won at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. Biles withdrew after first dropping out of the women's team finals, while it was underway, earlier this week, citing mental health challenges.
SportsWNYT

The Tokyo Olympic Games are here! Here's everything you need to know

After a year delay, the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have finally arrived!. We're here to help you catch up on what to watch, who to watch, how to watch, matchups and stories to watch, and much more. <. NBCOlympics.com will have the latest results, medal breakdown, expert analysis, key storylines,...

