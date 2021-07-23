THE ROLLING STONES WILL BRING THE LATEST LEG OF THEIR “NO FILTER” TOUR TO THE U.S. THIS FALL

Day 2 of Lollapalooza brought the eclectic yet again, ebbing and flowing between rock and hip-hop before arriving at one of the biggest electronic artists on the planet. Grandson, the moniker and project of Jordan Edward Benjamin, took one of the day’s two big rock slots, offering a high energy set and some special guests. One of Lolla’s hallmarks this year has been the rapid popularity of artists who are only a few years into their careers, and while the fest has always cultivated new talent, the size of the crowds at several key sets this weekend are evidence that the move toward streaming and away from mainstream radio has had a tremendous impact on the rise of next-generation headliners. Such was the case with Grandson—having only released a handful of EPs and one full length album (2020’s Death of an Optimist), the size of the crowd betrayed Grandson’s longevity, and Benjamin had no trouble commanding the masses like a seasoned pro.