Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company"; TSX-V: GAME; NASDAQ: GAME), a company providing sports and esports gaming experiences, along with media solutions focused on influencer marketing, gaming data and analytics, and programmatic advertising, today announced that its Winview Inc. subsidiary has commenced an action in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against FanDuel, Inc., alleging infringement of patents owned by Winview. The Company is being represented in this matter by Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella, LLP and Thomas R. Curtin of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP.