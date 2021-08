The chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission has asked the regulator’s staff to come out with a rule on climate risk disclosure before the year is out. Gary Gensler requested a rule before the end of the year in part because the last time the commission put out guidance on climate risk disclosure was in 2010 — and “[a] lot has changed since then,” he said in prepared remarks before the Principles for Responsible Investment’s webinar on global financial markets and the climate.