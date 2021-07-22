Cancel
Tennis

Tokyo Olympics: Tennis star Osaka lights Olympic flame

BBC
 12 days ago

It was poignant and moving, but still dramatic and at times downright wacky. The Tokyo Olympics have been declared open. This is a very, very different Games - no one is trying to hide away from that. But at the same time it is people coming together, the world coming...

www.bbc.co.uk

SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsSB Nation

This French hammer thrower is the biggest Bigot at the Olympic games

The Olympics are a chance to get to know athletes we wouldn’t otherwise. Their lives, their stories, sometimes their unfortunate last names that get lost in translation. That’s a very specific issue I know, but it was all too real for Quentin Bigot this weekend. Bigot is going to be...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Sydney McLaughlin’s Performance Today

Few athletes in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics have dominated their field more than Sydney McLaughlin has as of late. The 21-year-old 400M hurdler won the U.S. Olympic Trials in world-record time. She’s out for gold in Tokyo this month. So far, McLaughlin appears to be on track to get...
FIFAPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: USWNT Legend Julie Foudy Has Bold Warning for Team’s Competitors, Critics

A former soccer player for the United States Women’s Team had some words for opposing competitors at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. For those who need some context, Julie Foudy is a retired American soccer player. She was a star midfielder on the United States Women’s national soccer team from 1988 to 2004. During her own time in the Olympics, she won two gold medals and was also a two0-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion. S.
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...
FIFAhot96.com

Olympics-Soccer-Swedes, Canada ask for women’s gold-medal match to be moved

TOKYO, Japan (Reuters) – Sweden and Canada have asked Olympic organisers to move what is expected to be a hotly-contested women’s gold-medal soccer match on Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium to later in the day to avoid the sweltering heat of the Japanese summer. Trackside temperatures at the athletics stadium...
Sportswashingtonnewsday.com

After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”

After the USWNT’s loss in the Tokyo 2020 semi-final, Candace Owens labels Megan Rapinoe as “anti-American.”. Candace Owens, a conservative political commentator renowned for her pro-Donald Trump activity, said the USWNT’s semi-final loss to Canada was “not painful at all,” and dubbed team captain Megan Rapinoe “an anti-American piece of trash.”
TennisPosted by
AFP

'This one sucks' - tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka's dreams of home Olympic gold were crushed by a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Marketa Vondrousova Tuesday as her return to action came to an abrupt end. Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron and was one of the faces of the Games, struggled in an error-strewn display that blew the draw wide open after the earlier exits of world number one Ashleigh Barty and third seed Aryna Sabalenka. "How disappointed am I? I mean, I'm disappointed in every loss, but I feel like this one sucks more than the others," said the four-time Grand Slam winner. Asked what went wrong, she replied: "Everything -- if you watch the match then you would probably see. I feel like there's a lot of things that I counted on that I couldn't rely on today."
SportsFremont Tribune

Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Sunday, August 1

TOKYO (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Sunday, August 1, at the Tokyo Games:. Britain’s Charlotte Worthington landed the first 360 backflip in women’s competition to knock off American Hannah Roberts, who won silver. Worthington crashed on her first run, but pulled out all the stops in her...

