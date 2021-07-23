15 Strongest Pokémon… Emotionally

Pokémon Go players will soon be able to start hunting for an all-new Legendary creature, it would seem. Over on the mobile game’s dedicated blog, developer Niantic confirms that an ongoing three-part event, Ultra Unlock, is scheduled to conclude next month with a surprise. As of writing, the first chapter in this saga, Part 1: Time, is now live and tasks Trainers with seeking out five-star raids to battle the fearsome Dialga. This is accompanied by increased spawn rates for Pokémon originally found in the Sinnoh region such as Cranidos and Shieldon. As is typical for these types of events, Shiny variants for both have a chance of showing up between now and August 3rd.