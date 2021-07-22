Glea A. Haupt, age 85, of Sidney, NE passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Sidney. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney, NE with Pastor Chad Rademacher officiating. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Cremation has been held. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Glea’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Family will not be present. You may view Glea’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.