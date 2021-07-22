Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sidney, NE

Glea A. Haupt

News Channel Nebraska
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlea A. Haupt, age 85, of Sidney, NE passed away Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in Sidney. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, July 30, 2021 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Sidney, NE with Pastor Chad Rademacher officiating. Inurnment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery. Cremation has been held. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel on Thursday from 1-6:00 P.M. to sign Glea’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Family will not be present. You may view Glea’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com.

panhandle.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sidney, NE
Sidney, NE
Obituaries
City
Greenwood, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ne#Inurnment#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Ohio StateCNN

4 takeaways from Ohio's special congressional primaries

(CNN) — In two Ohio congressional primaries Tuesday, Democratic voters embraced the party's establishment, delivering President Joe Biden another ally and denying the left-wing "Squad" its latest member. Republicans, meanwhile, stuck with former President Donald Trump. The two themes could preview what's to come in next year's midterm elections, with...
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

Why Tyson's employee vaccine requirement stands out

New York (CNN Business) — Meat producer Tyson Foods' announcement Tuesday that it will require all its workers to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by November 1 is hardly the norm when it comes to vaccine rules for frontline employees. Most company mandates so far have been for corporate workers....
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge temporarily blocks Texas order targeting suspected migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Texas governor's executive order that directed state law enforcement to target suspected migrants, ruling that it will likely fail against a legal challenge from the Biden administration. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a brief two-page decision forbidding Texas officials from carrying out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy