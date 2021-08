Data Science is integral to the needs and operations of almost every business sector and enables companies to leverage data to predict trends, inform decisions and make breakthroughs. Data Scientists are employed by hospitals, pharmaceutical manufacturers, financial and trading firms, sports teams, marketing agencies, and, of course, tech companies. In fact, Glassdoor ranked Data Scientist as the #1 job in America in 2019, with a median base salary of $108K/year, as well as the #1 Best Paying Job Out of College in 2019.