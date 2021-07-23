Lost in Random rolls the dice for a September 10 launch
EA and Zoink have announced that gothic dice-based action adventure Lost in Random will release next month. The game was first revealed during last year’s EA Play Live broadcast, while new gameplay as well as the release date were shown as part of this year’s show. The gothic fairytale sees you playing as Even, who’s trying to rescue her sister Odd from the clutches of the wicked Queen who rules over the titular Kingdom of Random. That’s not just a title-convenient moniker either; divided up into six shadowy realms, it’s a place where life is dictated by a cursed black dice.www.videogamer.com
