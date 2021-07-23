Lost in Random rolls the dice for a September 10 launch

The Ascent is about the seedy, low-level doings of the planet Veles, a sulfurous stack of towers, where tongues of fire lash the air and holographic advertisements ghost through the rain. And it isn’t really about much else. Its skyline is happy to quote at length from Blade Runner, but the poetry is in short supply. One opening subtitle reads, “Veles welcomed you with a hard kick to the groin, like it does everyone.” Fair enough. Our hero, presumably after resting a bag of frozen peas in his lap, decides to kick back, taking a series of jobs and specialising in what one character calls “ballistic persuasion”—the aim being to move up in the world. The game’s title is both the name of a corporation, to whom you are an indentured labourer, and a description of the general direction in which hope, like an ailing houseplant, strives and withers.