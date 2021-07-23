Playdate pre-orders will go live next week
Panic has announced pre-orders for its handheld console-with-a-crank known as the Playdate will go live on July 29. The company notes that the first batch of around 20,000 consoles should ship in late 2021 with further orders shipping in late 2022. Production in 2022 will be tweaked based on demand, and units are limited to two per person. You’ll need to pay in full at the point of pre-order, but you’ll be able to cancel any time for a full refund.www.videogamer.com
