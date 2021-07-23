Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Playdate pre-orders will go live next week

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePanic has announced pre-orders for its handheld console-with-a-crank known as the Playdate will go live on July 29. The company notes that the first batch of around 20,000 consoles should ship in late 2021 with further orders shipping in late 2022. Production in 2022 will be tweaked based on demand, and units are limited to two per person. You’ll need to pay in full at the point of pre-order, but you’ll be able to cancel any time for a full refund.

www.videogamer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Orders#The Stereo Dock#Obra Dinn#Playdates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
Related
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

Where to buy Xbox series X: Restock updates and how to pre-order Microsoft’s next-gen console

We’re eight months into the launch of the Xbox series X, and Microsoft’s next-generation console continues to elude customers. While the cheaper, less powerful Xbox series S is easier to find at most retailers, supplies of the X are sparse across the globe. Restocks are arriving with increasing regularity, but the consoles are snapped up almost as quickly they appear.Microsoft isn’t the only company with a supply chain problem. Rival Sony is also facing shortages of its PlayStation 5 console, with delays blamed on everything from organised scalpers hoarding the machines to resell for profit, to semiconductor shortages causing bottlenecks...
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How To Pre Order and Preload The Sims 4 Cottage Living

The Sims has come a long way since its release all those years ago.. Recently we've seen The Sims Sessions, the Dream Home Decorator pack and now, we've just received a huge new pack in Cottage Living. Teased with a bunch of quaint marketing, Cottage Living has been hinted at...
Video GamesGematsu

Deathloop pre-order trailer

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer Arkane Lyon have released a new pre-order trailer for timeloop first-person shooter Deathloop. The trailer highlights the game’s pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses:. Pre-Order Bonuses. Unique Weapon: Royal Protector Machete (PS5 Exclusive) Character Skin: “Storm Rider” Colt. One Trinket (equippable buff) Deluxe Edition Bonuses. Unique...
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Pokemon Center Japan’s Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary Merchandise Up For Pre-Order

Wondering where to grab some of the stylish new Pokemon GO 5th Anniversary merchandise launching at Pokemon Center stores in Japan? Well, look no further!. Amazon Japan has opened pre-orders for the line-up of products such as specially-themed sash pouches and an exclusive Premier Ball pouch for your Poke Ball Plus. You’ll be able to grab them at the following links below, while stocks last:
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Panic’s Playdate Console Announces Pre-Order Date of July 29

Playdate, the new handheld console with a crank, will be available for pre-order starting July 29 at 1 p.m. EST, Panic announced Thursday. The device can be pre-ordered here for $179. The Playdate Cover will also be available to pre-order for $29, as well as a bundle that includes both...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) pre-orders going live in Canada today

Nintendo has confirmed that pre-orders for the upcoming Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will go live in Canada today, July 22nd. The news comes from the official Nintendo of Canada Twitter account. Nintendo only says “specific” retailers will be offering pre-orders, although it didn’t mention which ones. So far, The Source...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Playdate pre-orders, price, features and season one games

The Playdate is a curious little thing. Created by video game publisher Panic, this delightfully retro handheld evokes a Game Boy-like aesthetic from both a hardware and software standpoint, while also offering modern conveniences like Wi-Fi connectivity and USB-C charging. It comes as a nice surprise and, hopefully, a worthwhile...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042 open beta goes live in September with early access for pre-orders

A Battlefield 2042 open beta will be launching in September, EA has announced. Yesterday during EA's E3 2021 presentation called EA Play, a slate of new information surrounding Battlefield 2042 was unveiled. Within the new showcase itself was the announcement that a Battlefield 2042 open beta would be taking place in September, although specific dates for the event itself weren't revealed.
Video GamesPosted by
The Independent

PS5 UK stock live: How to join Game’s PS5 pre-order waiting list and today’s latest restock news

Update: Game PS5 stock is now sold out. Asda and AO could follow next. Read on for more information.It’s been eight months since the launch of the PS5, but persistent supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of the next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.With that said, things are slowly improving. In May, we saw restocks from all major UK retailers for the first time since the console’s release. The comeback faltered in June, but in-store restocks at Game did make a small...
Carsgizmochina.com

Faraday Future FF 91 Pre Orders are live, launch set for first half of 2022

Faraday Future has recently begun taking reservations for the FF 91 through its official website and application. The car is set to be unveiled in the first half of next year but prospective buyers can reserve the upcoming vehicle for 50,000 Yuan (roughly 7,700 US Dollars). As per the company’s...
Video GamesIGN

PS5 India Restock Pre-Orders Go Live on July 26

The PS5 India restock pre-order date is July 26, 2021 from 12pm. Listings are now live on ShopAtSC. Expect other retailers to have their PS5 pre-order links up soon enough. The PS5 India price is Rs. 49,990. Stocks are, as IGN India reported, limited. It doesn't seem like the PS5 Digital version will be available for pre-booking this time around sources familiar with ShopAtSC's plans tell us. Nonetheless, we've included them all the same in the list below in the event some PS5 Digital Edition stocks do make it up for sale.
Video Gamesreviewgeek.com

You Can Now Pre-Order Playdate, the Handheld Console with a Crank

Panic’s unique and experimental gaming console, Playdate, is finally available to pre-order. The crank-based console made its first appearance over two years ago and has left fans wondering whether or not the console would ever make it to production. And now, we have our answer!. Panic, the company behind the...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Open World RPG ‘Marvel Future Revolution’ Finally Has a Confirmed Release Date with Pre-Orders and Pre-Registrations Now Live

Netmarble and Marvel previously announced a brand new open world mobile game titled Marvel Future Revolution () for iOS and Android. As revealed before, Marvel Future Revolution is a free to play open world RPG for mobile featuring Red Skull, Baron Mordo, M.O.D.O.K., Green Goblin, Red Goblin, and more super villains with Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Captain America, and more confirmed as superheroes. Last month, a new trailer for Marvel Future Revolution went live with pre-orders and pre-registrations going live. The App Store page for Marvel Future Revolution had a September 30th release date listed when the pre-orders initially began. The date is still listed on the store page but Marvel Future Revolution has been confirmed to release on August 25th worldwide. Watch the new Marvel Future Revolution trailer below:
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

New PS5 and PS4 game releases for August 2021

It was a slow July for the most part for PlayStation, although there were a few intriguing indies release, including Tribes of Midgard and A Plague Tale: Innocence. But relative to the first half of the year, it was a slow month. Things pick up slightly for the PS5 and PS4 in August with console debut of Hades, the kickoff of Madden 22, and the PlayStation 4 release of Godfall.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Fortnite Update 17.30 Set To Go Live Next Week

Fortnite developers Epic Games are on a roll lately with keeping the game regularly updated and adding content that is keeping players engaged. We've been treated to two updates in the last two weeks and it appears that Update 17.30 will be due next week also. Here's everything you need...
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Arcade1Up’s Simpsons Cabinet Pre-Orders Go Live Next Month

Fans looking to get their hands on The Simpsons replica arcade from Arcade1Up should get your wallets ready for pre-orders shortly. Announced during the E3 2021 festivities, Arcade1Up is bringing back one of the most popular Simpsons games ever, the Arcade game. Launching later this year, fans/gamers will be able to get in on pre-orders for the machine on August 16th:

Comments / 0

Community Policy