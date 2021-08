EVs have slowly been rising in popularity and have proven to be an alternative to the internal combustion engine, at least to an extent. The introduction of solid-state batteries is expected to bring EVs to the next level, although they are far from mass production. However, the Chinese carmaker GAC could get ahead of the game with their latest Aion LX. While many EVs currently on sale struggle to do 350 miles on a single charge, the new Aion LX promises over 620 miles (1,000 km) of emissions-free driving.