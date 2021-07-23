Surf's up this weekend – and here are the best burgeoning hotspots around the world for some waves
Surfing history will be made on Sunday when the sport’s elite athletes paddle out at Ichinomiya Beach (37 miles from Tokyo) for the first Olympic surfing event in history. Local surfer Motohiro Soga has been surfing Ichinomiya’s beach-break since he was a ‘grom’ of 12. As a talented longboard rider he has surfed in many parts of the world, yet he never imagined that the beach where he caught his first waves would be the springboard that would propel his sport into the mainstream limelight.www.telegraph.co.uk
