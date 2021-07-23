Cancel
Why Clevedon is the best beach break this summer

By Sarah Baxter
Telegraph
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePushing off from the barnacle-crusted edge into the distant horizon, I wondered: is this the world’s most democratic infinity pool? Clevedon Marine Lake’s 15,000 square metres of calm, clean water segue into the sea in that fancy, five-star-hotel style yet remain open to everyone, all the time, for free (or a small donation). With the weather hot and sunny, swimming here felt almost like being on the Riviera – albeit the water was Severn Estuary brown rather than Mediterranean blue. Everyone in it – splishing kids, SUPers, serious lappers – was having a jolly old time.

