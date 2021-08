There is a certain magic quality to Love Island that is hard to describe to anyone who does not partake in its rituals. Despite its monotony, its inane drama, the slow pace of the day-to-day boiled down to six hours a week of entertainment, still...we watch. On a week-long sabbatical, where I left the world of TV and internet and felt the warmth of the sun upon my skin, sea salt in my hair, I couldn’t help but think about them. What were they doing? Who were they chirpsing? How were they all getting along?