Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Japan

Three years after WWII ended, Japan was still technically an enemy — and banned from the London Games

By Michael S. Rosenwald Today at
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to the Olympics — hosting or competing — Japan hasn’t always had the best timing. This summer’s Games were delayed because of a global pandemic that is surging again just as competition begins. And when World War II was looming, Japan gave up its chance to host the 1940 Games.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Olympics#Summer Olympics#Wwii#British#The Foreign Office#Japanese#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
News Break
World War II
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
Technologydronedj.com

After banning Chinese craft, Japan joins open-source drone movement

In 2022, Japan’s government agencies will stop purchasing drones from China to curb potential security risks. Private organizations plan to follow suit. But affordable homegrown options are nonexistent. This is why the leading infrastructure companies are now exploring open-source drone technologies to decrease the cost and complexity of developing new aircraft.
Tokyo, JPspectrumnews1.com

Japan: Belarus runner involved in airport standoff is safe

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's government said a Belarus track sprinter was safe Monday after she alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff at Tokyo’s main airport. An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in...
WorldNECN

Japan's Badminton Winning Streak Ends; China Still Unbeaten

Japan had won 15 straight badminton matches at the Tokyo Games, but that streak came to a halt on Tuesday with losses in both men's and women's doubles, leaving badminton superpower China as the only nation yet to taste defeat. Japan's Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda were overwhelmed by towering...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Primetimer

Nine Years Later, the London Olympics Industrial Revolution Pageant Still Haunts

One great thing about the Olympics is that memorable moments can come from anywhere, whether it's achievement on the track, balance beam, or in the pool; a striking political statement on the medal stand, an awe-inspiring lighting of the Olympic flame, or Mary Carillo ranting about badminton from the NBC studio. These moments of glory — and infamy — stay with us. One such moment that's been lodged in my brain for nearly a decade now was the introductory salvo at the opening ceremonies of the 2012 summer games in London, where an Oscar-winning film director took it upon himself to deliver to the world stage a pageant about … the Industrial Revolution. If you saw it back when it happened on July 25, 2012, you may remember it vividly as I do. As we kick off another Summer Olympics, this time in Tokyo, I thought it was time to revisit.
Societycrossroadstoday.com

Germany’s Laschet attends WWII revolt observances in Poland

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany’s center-right candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor in the country’s September election said he feels “deep shame and humility” over Nazi Germany’s “crimes” against the Poles during World War II. Armin Laschet spoke to Poland’s daily Rzeczpospolita, excerpts of which were published Saturday, ahead...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Meghan Markle will not return to London

Initially, it was thought that Meghan Markle would not fly from Montecito to London because in sweet anticipation, on the other hand, a trip of several hours by plane can really be excessive stress for a woman in the last weeks of pregnancy. But now that little Lilibet Diana is born, what is the excuse for do not attend the inauguration event of the statue of Lady Diana, scheduled for July 1?
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
UPI News

China, Russia may be losing patience with Iran

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- There are signs that China and Russia may be losing patience with Iran. As the theocratic regime's traditional backers, seen as bulwarks for the mullahs against Western sanctions, there are growing indications the two superpowers may be tiring of their Iranian friends. Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin were enthusiastic supporters of Barack Obama's deeply flawed nuclear deal with the Iranian regime. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was unilaterally shredded by President Donald Trump in 2018, when he imposed his "maximum pressure" campaign of super-tough sanctions on the mullahs.
Posted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Have our enemies found a way to defeat the United States?

Iraq is kicking American combat troops out of Iraq, at Iran’s behest, just as the U.S. leaves Afghanistan. We are now 1-3-1 in major conflicts since 1945. Our enemies’ successful strategy appears to be to attack us from third-country sanctuaries and bleed our troops until domestic support for the war collapses.
WorldUS News and World Report

German Warship Heads for South China Sea Amid Tension With Beijing

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany on Monday sent a warship to the South China Sea for the first time in almost two decades, joining other Western nations in expanding its military presence in the region amid growing alarm over China's territorial ambitions. China claims swathes of the South China Sea and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy