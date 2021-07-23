Three years after WWII ended, Japan was still technically an enemy — and banned from the London Games

One great thing about the Olympics is that memorable moments can come from anywhere, whether it's achievement on the track, balance beam, or in the pool; a striking political statement on the medal stand, an awe-inspiring lighting of the Olympic flame, or Mary Carillo ranting about badminton from the NBC studio. These moments of glory — and infamy — stay with us. One such moment that's been lodged in my brain for nearly a decade now was the introductory salvo at the opening ceremonies of the 2012 summer games in London, where an Oscar-winning film director took it upon himself to deliver to the world stage a pageant about … the Industrial Revolution. If you saw it back when it happened on July 25, 2012, you may remember it vividly as I do. As we kick off another Summer Olympics, this time in Tokyo, I thought it was time to revisit.