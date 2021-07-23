Cancel
The Curse of Pandora’s Box and THE EXORCIST both returning for Universal Hollywood Halloween Horror Nights

By Joey Inigo
mouseinfo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Studios Hollywood continues gearing up for the return of its Halloween Horror Nights and confirmed not only that tickets are finally on sale but also the return of two mazes from year’s past but the good news is they were both winners in their respective years!. This year fans...

mouseinfo.com

