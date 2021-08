Paxos, the first regulated blockchain infrastructure platform, announced it has added strategic investors including Bank of America, Coinbase Ventures, Founders Fund and FTX to its Series D round of funding. This follows the initial announcement of $300 million in Series D funding on April 29, 2021, led by Oak HC/FT with participation from previous investors Declaration Partners, PayPal Ventures, Mithril Capital and more. To date, Paxos has raised more than $540 million in funding. With a valuation of $2.4 billion, Paxos is one of the fastest growing fintech startups in the world.