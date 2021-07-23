Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Take Five: The great Fed conundrum

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – 1/TALKING TAPER. The U.S. Fed meets on Tuesday and Wednesday and looks set to debate when and how to kick off a bond taper, even as a surging Delta variant caseload revives economic risks from a pandemic many policymakers had hoped was drawing to a close. In June,...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdp#Inflation#Reuters#The U S Fed#Congress#The Treasury Department#Faang#Alphabet#Games Tv#Covid#Bunds#Pan European#Stoxx#German#Deutsche Bank#Bnp Paribas#Unicredit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Economy
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Business
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
U.S. Department of the Treasury
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Take Five: Jobs, crackdowns and a fork

Is this year's sharp U.S. growth rebound losing momentum? A raft of economic data due in the world's biggest economy will provide clues. U.S. non-farm payrolls on Aug. 6 will offer a snapshot of July hiring. Economists polled by Reuters forecast the economy added 926,000 jobs in July after June's forecast-beating 850,000 in June. Before the payrolls, the ISM manufacturing report and Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys will be released.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar resumes downtrend after worst week since May

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar lurched lower on Monday, back towards the one-month lows hit last week when it became clear the Fed was in no hurry to tighten policy and policymakers broadly shared Chairman Jerome Powell’s view that rate rises were “a ways away”. Data from the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

REFILE-TREASURIES-Yields lower on soft manufacturing report, inflation concerns

(Corrects two-year debt-ceiling suspension to "expired on Saturday" instead of "will expire on Saturday," paragraph 7) By Ross Kerber Aug 2 (Reuters) - Traders sent U.S. Treasury yields lower on Monday on a soft manufacturing report and as they positioned ahead of government funding plans. The benchmark 10-year yield was down 5.3 basis points at 1.1856% in morning trading, continuing a pattern of declines playing out since the spring. It touched as low as 1.184%, its lowest since July 20, shortly after a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, but at a slower pace for the second straight month. The report reinforced the idea that economic growth may have peaked, said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust, driving investors to buy the safe Treasuries. "It's the theme where supply constraints may be constraining economic growth," he said. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities was at -1.185% after reaching as low as -1.194%, its latest record low, as investors priced in higher inflation expectations. The demand for Treasuries came despite higher equity markets on Monday on anticipation of infrastructure spending and strong second-quarter earnings. A surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases stemming from the highly infectious Delta variant, particularly in areas with lower vaccination rates, threatens to interrupt previous forecasts of a strong economic recovery. Traders will learn more context later on Monday when the Treasury announces its funding plans for the third quarter. The government’s two-year debt ceiling suspension expired on Saturday, though it is expected to be able to get by until October or later by using extraordinary measures. These may include suspending some investments and security issuance. The trading sent lower a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was 101 basis points, about 3 basis points lower than Friday's close. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 1.2 basis points at 0.1761%. August 2 Monday 10:50AM New York / 1450 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.0475 0.0482 0.002 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000 Two-year note 99-230/256 0.1761 -0.012 Three-year note 100-38/256 0.3244 -0.024 Five-year note 99-210/256 0.6617 -0.041 Seven-year note 100-64/256 0.9629 -0.049 10-year note 104-12/256 1.1856 -0.053 20-year bond 107-248/256 1.7707 -0.038 30-year bond 111-160/256 1.8645 -0.030 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.75 0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 12.00 -0.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 9.00 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.25 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -25.25 -0.75 spread (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

(Updates prices) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.05 in the afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and stocks lost momentum after a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.18% on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was up less than 0.1% on the day at $1.187. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7363. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0500 92.1080 -0.05% 2.299% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1872 $1.1867 +0.04% -2.83% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2800 109.6900 -0.38% +5.76% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.72 130.15 -0.33% +2.21% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9052 0.9051 -0.01% +2.29% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3896 -0.03% +1.68% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2507 1.2468 +0.34% -1.76% +1.2515 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0747 1.0741 +0.06% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8546 0.8534 +0.14% -4.38% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.02% -2.87% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4833 10.4576 +0.25% +0.16% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5945 8.5847 -0.02% +4.86% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.2033 10.2053 -0.02% +1.26% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler, William Maclean)
BusinessNBC Connecticut

10-Year Treasury Yield Is Flat at 1.23% to Start the Week

Markit is set to release its final manufacturing PMI for July at 9:45 a.m. ET, followed by ISM's PMI for last month at 10 a.m. ET. Auctions are due to held on Monday for $54 billion of 13-week bills and $51 billion of 26-week bills. U.S. Treasury yields held steady...
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Treasury traders eye supply-demand risks with yields near lows

The timing of major upcoming shifts in Treasury supply and demand will be crucial in determining if the recent downward trend in yields continues or finally reverses. The 10-year yield dropped 25 basis points in July, its biggest one-month fall since the pandemic panic rocked markets back in March 2020, and a fourth straight period of declines. Commentary from the Federal Reserve accompanying its most recent policy decision last week helped reinforce the idea among some observers that it’s in no huge hurry to withdraw policy support, adding to downward pressure on yields even as inflation ticks up.
Economykdal610.com

JPMorgan says Chinese regulatory changes local, not global, problem

LONDON (Reuters) – JPMorgan said on Monday that Chinese regulatory changes were a local, rather than a global, problem and that the bank remained overweight emerging market equities. The bank said while the regulation overhaul would likely continue, China would stop short of changes that cause an economic growth shock.
StocksFOXBusiness

Fed taper could throw stock market for a loop

The Federal Reserve signaling its intent to taper its asset purchase program will likely result in a short-term stock-market selloff, according to Goldman Sachs. The Wall Street firm said it was likely that at its September meeting the Federal Reserve will lay the groundwork for scaling back its asset purchases before forging ahead with the plan in early 2022. Goldman expects the Fed to each month trim its asset purchases by $10 billion in Treasuries and $5 billion in mortgage-backed securities.
Businessfxempire.com

Week In Review: Market Caution, China Crackdown, Dovish Fed

On Tuesday, market sentiment remained shaky as investors kept a close eye on China following the multiple crackdowns. It was a big day for big tech as Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet released their quarterly earnings. Earnings and revenues from the tech titans crushed market expectations. In the currency space, we...
BusinessCoinTelegraph

Fed takes on stablecoins: 5 things to watch in Bitcoin this week

Bitcoin (BTC) emerges into a new week with middling price action and optimistic fundamentals — what could the coming days have in store?. Still holding $30,000 support, there’s little about Bitcoin to truly excite traders, but volatility has already reminded them of its presence over the past week. As a...
Marketswhtc.com

Dollar holds near one-month low as investors eye U.S. jobs, RBA

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar held just above a one-month low on Monday as traders held tight positions heading into a busy week that includes monthly U.S. jobs data and a key Australian central bank decision. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, stood at 92.091,...
Economyetftrends.com

Government Bond ETFs Have One of Their Best Months in Over a Year

Government debt and bond-related exchange traded funds logged their best monthly rally in July in 16 months, as the Covid-19 Delta variant scare and the Federal Reserve’s assurances to maintain its loose monetary policy helped support the Treasuries market. Over the past month, the PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon US...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's bearish PMI, virus cases hit yuan; more policy easing expected

SHANGHAI, Aug 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended its decline on Monday after it posted a second month of losses in July, with sentiment dampened by disappointing economic data and investor worries over spreading domestic COVID-19 cases of the Delta variant. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4660 per dollar, 58 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4602. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4640 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4653 at midday, 33 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Traders said markets were expecting more monetary and fiscal stimulus in coming months after both official and private factory activity surveys suggested a slowdown in the Chinese economy, while local coronavirus outbreaks added to uncertainty over the uneven economic recovery. Factory activity growth slipped sharply in July as demand contracted for the first time in over a year, a business survey showed on Monday. "We maintain our expectation of more supportive fiscal policy especially from on-budget spending and government bond issuance, and also continue to expect one more reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut in Q4 this year," economists at Goldman Sachs said in a note. Other financial institutions including ING, OCBC Bank and Pinpoint Asset Management also saw the possibility of a further reduction in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR), while HSBC and Nomura said targeted support would be more likely. The PBOC delivered an unexpected broad-based RRR cut in July, with many market analysts and participants interpreting it as a fine-tuning liquidity move. The ruling Communist Party's top decision-making body said on Friday that China would stick with its current economic policies in the second half of the year, maintaining an accommodative stance amid an uneven domestic recovery and global uncertainty. "The bottom line of monetary policy is to ensure ample liquidity with targeted support to SMEs and enterprises in need," ANZ said in a note. Higher liquidity should theoretically put downside pressure on the currency, but improving economic fundamentals should support the yuan in the long run, traders said. They added that concerns about the domestic economic recovery in the second half of this year weighed on the FX market on Monday morning. A trader at a foreign bank said the yuan was likely to continue range trading ahead of this week's U.S. jobs data that could affect the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of stimulus. The greenback held just above a one-month low, with the global dollar index falling to 92.08 at midday from the previous close of 92.108. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4678 per dollar by midday. The yuan market at 0342 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.466 6.4602 -0.09% Spot yuan 6.4653 6.462 -0.05% Divergence from -0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.97% Spot change since 2005 28.01% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.39 98.4 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.08 92.108 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4678 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6417 -2.65% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Comments / 0

Community Policy