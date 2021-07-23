Cancel
DeepMind delivers database of protein structures

By Sam Cox
Silicon Republic
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeepMind said its new protein database may be the ‘most significant contribution’ AI has made to advancing scientific knowledge to date. Scientific discovery company DeepMind has come through on its efforts in AI prediction by creating and publishing a detailed database of proteins. This includes the human proteome (the 20,000...

ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
Sciencesciencealert.com

This New Database of Over 350,000 Proteins Will Change The Research of Life Itself

Scientists on Thursday unveiled the most exhaustive database yet of the proteins that form the building blocks of life, in a breakthrough observers said would "fundamentally change biological research". Every cell in every living organism is triggered to perform its function by proteins that deliver constant instructions to maintain health...
Softwareslashdot.org

AI Firm DeepMind Puts Database of the Building Blocks of Life Online

Last year the artificial intelligence group DeepMind cracked a mystery that has flummoxed scientists for decades: stripping bare the structure of proteins, the building blocks of life. Now, having amassed a database of nearly all human protein structures, the company is making the resource available online free for researchers to use. From a report:
SoftwareZDNet

DeepMind's AlphaFold 2 reveal: Convolutions are out, attention is in

DeepMind, the AI unit of Google that invented the chess champ neural network AlphaZero a few years back, shocked the world again in November with a program that had solved a decades-old problem of how proteins fold. The program handily beat all competitors, in what one researcher called a "watershed moment" that promises to revolutionize biology.
Sciencearxiv.org

Structure-aware Interactive Graph Neural Networks for the Prediction of Protein-Ligand Binding Affinity

Drug discovery often relies on the successful prediction of protein-ligand binding affinity. Recent advances have shown great promise in applying graph neural networks (GNNs) for better affinity prediction by learning the representations of protein-ligand complexes. However, existing solutions usually treat protein-ligand complexes as topological graph data, thus the biomolecular structural information is not fully utilized. The essential long-range interactions among atoms are also neglected in GNN models. To this end, we propose a structure-aware interactive graph neural network (SIGN) which consists of two components: polar-inspired graph attention layers (PGAL) and pairwise interactive pooling (PiPool). Specifically, PGAL iteratively performs the node-edge aggregation process to update embeddings of nodes and edges while preserving the distance and angle information among atoms. Then, PiPool is adopted to gather interactive edges with a subsequent reconstruction loss to reflect the global interactions. Exhaustive experimental study on two benchmarks verifies the superiority of SIGN.
Sciencearxiv.org

On function homophily of microbial Protein-Protein Interaction Networks

We present a new method for assessing homophily in networks whose vertices have categorical attributes, namely when the vertices of networks come partitioned into classes. We apply this method to Protein- Protein Interaction networks, where vertices correspond to proteins, partitioned according to they functional role, and edges represent potential interactions between proteins. Similarly to other classical and well consolidated approaches, our method compares the relative edge density of the subgraphs induced by each class with the corresponding expected relative edge density under a null model. The novelty of our approach consists in prescribing an endogenous null model, namely, the sample space of the null model is built on the input network itself. This allows us to give exact explicit expression for the z-score of the relative edge density of each class as well as other related statistics. The z-scores directly quantify the statistical significance of the observed homophily via Čebyšëv inequality. The expression of each z-score is entered by the network structure through basic combinatorial invariant such as the number of subgraphs with two spanning edges. Each z-score is computed in O(n 3 ) worst-case time for a network with n vertices. This leads to an overall effective computational method for assesing homophily. Theoretical results are then exploited to prove that Protein-Protein Interaction networks networks are significantly homophillous.
SoftwareDark Reading

Database Security

Feeling creative? Come up with a clever caption for this month's contest, and our panel of experts will reward the winne... Microsoft Active Directory, ubiquitous across enterprises, has long been a primary target for attackers seeking network ... A new survey shows leaked enterprise secrets costs companies millions of dollars...
ScienceEurekAlert

Device cracks milk protein

After gaining world attention by 'unboiling' egg protein, Flinders University scientists have now used an Australian-made novel thin film microfluidic device to manipulate Beta-lactoglobulin (β-lactoglobulin), the major whey protein in cow's, sheep's and other mammals. The so-called Vortex Fluidic Device has previously been used in an array of experiments to...
Softwaretecheblog.com

Google DeepMind Releases Artificial Intelligence Predicted Shape of Every Single Protein in the Human Body

Google DeepMind has just released high-quality AI predictions for the shape of every single protein in the human body, as well as for the proteins of 20 additional organisms that scientists rely on for their research. How so? Researchers used AlphaFold 2 to predict 350,000 protein structures belonging to humans as well as other organisms, and this could accelerate the discovery of new drugs to treat disease, alongside other applications. Read more for three videos and additional information.
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Highly accurate protein structure prediction for the human proteome

Protein structures can provide invaluable information, both for reasoning about biological processes and for enabling interventions such as structure-based drug development or targeted mutagenesis. After decades of effort, 17% of the total residues in human protein sequences are covered by an experimentally-determined structure1. Here we dramatically expand structural coverage by applying the state-of-the-art machine learning method, AlphaFold2, at scale to almost the entire human proteome (98.5% of human proteins). The resulting dataset covers 58% of residues with a confident prediction, of which a subset (36% of all residues) have very high confidence. We introduce several metrics developed by building on the AlphaFold model, and use them to interpret the dataset, identifying strong multi-domain predictions as well as regions likely to be disordered. Finally, we provide some case studies illustrating how high-quality predictions may be used to generate biological hypotheses. Importantly, we are making our predictions freely available to the community via a public database (hosted by the European Bioinformatics Institute at https://alphafold.ebi.ac.uk/ ). We anticipate that routine large-scale and high-accuracy structure prediction will become an important tool, allowing new questions to be addressed from a structural perspective.
Softwareindustryglobalnews24.com

Scientists use AI to determine structure of 20,000 proteins

On Thursday, Researchers at Google’s DeepMind and European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL) unveiled a sequence of 20,000 proteins of the human genome on the internet freely, making it easily accessible to everyone. The scientist used a state of the art of machine learning program, to determine the structure of proteins...
Engineeringtheregister.com

20,000 proteins expressed by human genome predicted by DeepMind's AlphaFold now available to download

In brief Deepmind and the European Bioinformatics Institute released a database of more than 350,000 3D protein structures predicted by the biz's AI model AlphaFold. That data covers the 20,000 or so proteins made in the human body, and is available for anyone to study. The proteomes of 20 other organisms, from Zebrafish to E.coli bacteria, are also in there, too, and hundreds of millions of more structures will be added over time, we're told.
Engineeringtecheblog.com

Google’s DeepMind AI Trains Robot to Properly Insert a USB Stick

In the future, artificial intelligence could be used to train everything from robots to animals and even some basic human tasks. For example, Google’s DeepMind trained various reinforcement learning agents in parallel for 400,000 steps and then evaluated the most promising on a real robot. One of the tasks involved the precise insertion of a USB key stick a computer port. Read more for a video and additional information.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Mass spectrometry used to develop N-glycosylation profiles for SARS-CoV-2 D614G

The global outbreak of the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has resulted in the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. To date, this pandemic has claimed more than 4 million lives worldwide and infected over 194 million. Scientists around the world are conducting extensive research to understand the characteristic features of this virus and its modes of infection.
EngineeringPosted by
Daily Mail

Artificial intelligence can predict the structure of almost every protein made by the body by learning how amino acids are arranged, study finds

Artificial intelligence can predict the structure of almost every protein made by the body, according to research. A programme called AlphaFold has taught itself how amino acid molecules arrange themselves to create complex proteins – the building blocks of life. They are essential parts of every body tissue and control...

