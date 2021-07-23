Who is Spying On You?

Spyware refers to malicious software often used to monitor, capture, and share detail information from computers, phones, or other devices. It can collect emails, social media posts, call logs, messages on encrypted chat apps, contacts, usernames and passwords, notes, and documents such as photos, videos, and audio recordings. It can also collect GPS information to determine a user’s location, movement, and direction. Some spyware can also activate microphones and cameras as well as deliver files without any indicators or notifications to users. Spyware can be simple or sophisticated and rely on security weaknesses or unpatched software vulnerabilities. Although device and file encryption are recommended, it cannot assist in preventing spyware activity because once the encrypted message is delivered to the device, it is decrypted and made readable by both the user and the spyware.