Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgewood, NJ

lead pipes

theridgewoodblog.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLead paint, lead pipes, Lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust, public health and child development, Ridgewood Water, water. Ridgewood NJ, Governor Phil Murphy today reaffirmed his commitment to address lead exposure in New Jersey and its harmful effects on public health and child development by signing a package of bills aimed protecting New Jersey’s families from lead poisoning. The legislation, which will require regular inspections for, and the remediation of, lead-based paint hazards in residential rental properties and require the inventory, replacement, and financing of lead service lines throughout the state within the next 10 years, will advance New Jersey as a national leader in lead poisoning prevention. In October 2019, Governor Murphy unveiled a comprehensive statewide plan to address lead exposure in New Jersey, in which exposure to lead-based paint and lead in drinking water were two key elements of the strategy.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Ridgewood, NJ
Ridgewood, NJ
Government
Bergen County, NJ
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flint Water#Lead Poisoning#Lead And Copper Rule#Lead Paint#Clean Water Action#Congress#United Water
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
EPA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy