Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgewood, NJ

PII exposure

theridgewoodblog.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpyware refers to malicious software often used to monitor, capture, and share detail information from computers, phones, or other devices. It can collect emails, social media posts, call logs, messages on encrypted chat apps, contacts, usernames and passwords, notes, and documents such as photos, videos, and audio recordings. It can also collect GPS information to determine a user’s location, movement, and direction. Some spyware can also activate microphones and cameras as well as deliver files without any indicators or notifications to users. Spyware can be simple or sophisticated and rely on security weaknesses or unpatched software vulnerabilities. Although device and file encryption are recommended, it cannot assist in preventing spyware activity because once the encrypted message is delivered to the device, it is decrypted and made readable by both the user and the spyware.

theridgewoodblog.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgewood, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pii#Audio Recordings#Gps#Malicious Software#Gps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Graham's COVID-19 'breakthrough' case jolts Senate

The coronavirus officially returned to the United States Senate on Monday. News that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) tested positive quickly jolted through the Capitol and sparked an hours-long scramble to figure out who else might have been exposed, which only escalated after sources confirmed that the South Carolina Republican attended an outdoor event on Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) houseboat over the weekend with other senators.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

CDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has turned down President Joe Biden's request for a new scaled-down pandemic-related moratorium on residential evictions, citing a lack of legal authority to take the action, the White House said on Monday. The previous moratorium, which...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA gymnast Jade Carey wins Olympic gold in floor exercise final

Jade Carey took home her first Olympic medal after capturing gold in the women's individual floor exercise final Monday at the Tokyo Olympics. Carey, 21, was the second to compete on the floor, twisting, tumbling and flipping her way onto the top spot on the podium. Carey, who failed to win a medal in the individual all-around and the vault finals, placed first with a score of 14.366, ahead of Vanessa Ferrari, of Italy, who won silver with a score of 14.200. Mai Murakami, of Japan, and Angelina Melnikova, of Russia, tied for bronze with a score of 14.1665.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper DaBaby offered another apology Monday while facing heavy backlash after he made crude and homophobic remarks at a recent Miami-area music festival. The Grammy-nominated performer said he was misinformed for his comments about HIV/AIDS in the post, which came a day after the rapper was cut from Lollapalooza’s lineup in Chicago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy