A big part of Evangel’s culture is life on campus. That is why Evangel is primarily a residential campus for all traditional-aged undergraduate students, unless you live at home and commute to campus or meet one of the other qualifications (see below in Off-Campus Housing Requirements). You can also see frequently asked questions about roommate matching, room assignments, and other housing policies (FAQs Housing Policies) for further information. Evangel operates in compliance with the Fair Housing Act and the 504 Rehabilitation Act concerning Service and Assistance Animals.