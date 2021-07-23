Top Workplaces nominations now open for 2022
This week, Columbus CEO is kicking off its popular Top Workplaces awards for 2022. Nominate your company here! Deadline: Sept. 17. Exton, Pennsylvania-based Energage, a workplace research firm that has partnered with 59 publications across the country including the Boston Globe, Washington Post, Cincinnati Enquirer and many major daily newspapers, produces the data for Columbus CEO's Top Workplaces program. The company conducted more than 2 million employee surveys across 7,000 organizations in the past year. That includes more than 17,000 employees who surveyed in the Columbus region.www.columbusceo.com
Comments / 0