A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West. Prior to NPR, Martínez was the host of Take Two at KPCC in Los Angeles since 2012. During his tenure, Take Two created important forums on the air and through live events that elevated the voices and perspectives of Angelenos, and provided nuanced coverage of the region's challenges including homelessness, climate change and systemic disparities in health and education. He is also a familiar voice to sports-talk radio listeners in Los Angeles as a former host of 710 KSPN's In the Zone, and he was a longtime pre- and post-game show host for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lakers.www.krvs.org
