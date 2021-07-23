Cancel
Economy

China’s central bank requires non-bank payment firms to report overseas IPOs

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank issued rules on Friday about non-bank payment firms’ reporting of major events, including a requirement to report plans for overseas initial public offerings. Non-bank payment firms should report both domestic and overseas listing plans, according to a statement from the People’s Bank of China...

