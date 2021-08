(RTTNews) - The European Central Bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday, but revised its forward guidance on the same to support its new inflation target. The central bank left the main refinancing rate at 0 percent, the deposit rate at -0.50 percent and the marginal lending rate at 0.25 percent, in line with economists' expectations. On July 8, the ECB had adopted a symmetric 2 percent inflation target that will allow a temporary overshoot in inflation and decided to incorporate climate change considerations into its policy framework, following a monetary policy review that was launched last year.