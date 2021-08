(Robinson) — Lincoln Trail College continues to prove that the term “student-athlete” is something they take very serious. Six LTC teams earned Academic Team of the Year honors. The golf team and the women’s soccer team both finished in the top ten in the nation in overall GPA. The baseball, softball, volleyball, and women’s basketball teams also earned the team honors. The NJCAA recognizes teams with a combined GPA of 3.0 or higher as an Academic Team of the Year. There were 41 individual student-athletes named to NJCAA All-Academic teams. LTC had 13 athletes named to the NJCAA All-Academic First Team.