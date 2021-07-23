Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How Unemployment Can Disproportionately Affect Neighboring States

By WBUR
kosu.org
 10 days ago

The economic recovery after the pandemic looks very different depending on what state you're in. WBUR's Anthony Brooks looks at a dramatic disparity between New Hampshire and Massachusetts. ANTHONY BROOKS, BYLINE: Lately, New Hampshire's Republican governor, Chris Sununu, has been bragging about jobs. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) CHRIS SUNUNU: There...

www.kosu.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
South Dakota State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Noel King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Wbur#Republican#Conservatives#Dartmouth#Covid#Npr News#Copyright Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Lincoln, NEtribuneledgernews.com

Local, state economies appear to be booming. How long can it last?

The U.S. Commerce Department last week announced the nation's economy had grown 6.5% in the second quarter and is now larger than it was before the pandemic. While hard data for the local and state economies won't be available for quite some time, all signs point to very strong growth in both the Lincoln area and across Nebraska.
Health ServicesUS News and World Report

States in the South Tend to Have the Worst Health Care

Access to health care has taken on new urgency during the coronavirus pandemic, which has strained health care systems throughout the country. But while assessing system-wide health quality is difficult in the U.S., according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation, the U.S. continued to "lag behind comparably wealthy and sizable countries" in terms of health care even before the coronavirus pandemic, and "the gap has widened between the U.S. health system and those of its peers."
Arkansas StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge orders Arkansas to resume pandemic unemployment benefits

A judge has ordered Arkansas to resume federal pandemic unemployment benefits a month after the state stopped providing the extra relief. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Herbert Wright, Jr. issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday, ordering the state to resume its participation if the government will “agree to permit the State to do so.”
Vermont StateThe Eagle Times

Feds to release $120M in COVID-19 funds for Vermont towns

Here are the latest developments regarding the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic:. New HampshireA federal judge is considering a proposed settlement of $1.25 million in a lawsuit filed on behalf of some Southern New Hampshire University students for tuition reimbursement during the coronavirus pandemic. The 3,067 students were enrolled in in-person...
Morgan County, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

State releases county unemployment numbers

Unemployment numbers continue to hold steady throughout Indiana as the state, and nation, recovers from the economic downturn caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to numbers released on July 19 by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the state's non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in the month of June — a slight increase over May's 4.5 percent.
Denver, COcoloradopols.com

Hurting The Unemployed: How About No?

CBS4 Denver reports on yet another request this week by business interests asking Gov. Jared Polis to cut off the expanded unemployment benefits being paid to workers by the federal government through the first week of September prematurely, in hopes that doing so will “motivate” those workers to return to their pre-pandemic stations:
EconomyFOXBusiness

How high are jobless rates in states ending federal unemployment bump?

Many governors have cited the federal unemployment $300 benefit as a reason that businesses in their state are unable to hire workers, and new data shows just a handful of states that have ended their participation in the program have unemployment rates above the national average. Data from the Bureau...
Chicopee, MAWWLP 22News

How rain affects local businesses

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This summer hasn’t been the best for weather driven businesses because during the month of July it rained for 21 days and there were only 10 days where we didn’t have any measurable rain. This month, western Massachusetts has seen almost 13 inches of rain. Now...
Arizona Stateinsidetucsonbusiness.com

How new state laws will affect Southern Arizona business

With the adjournment of the Arizona State Legislature on June 30, numerous policy changes will soon impact residents across the state. A total of 474 bills passed through the House and Senate. Bills pertaining to issues ranging from license plate designs to voter registration laws have made it across the finish line during the second-longest legislative session in the history of Arizona.
EducationGovExec.com

How ‘Degree Discrimination’ Can Affect Feds’ Pay

The topic of “degree discrimination” recently made headlines, but the reality is when it comes to compensation—particularly for government workers—having a degree makes a critical difference. According to the results of the 2021 ClearanceJobs Compensation Report, the difference between a high school diploma and a bachelor’s degree was more than $20,000. Respondents with a high school diploma only earned average compensation of $77,884; respondents with a bachelor’s degree earned average compensation of $101,921; and those who added to their education with a master’s degree earned average compensation of $123,101.
Florida Statestpetecatalyst.com

Florida DEO warns of unemployment data breach affecting nearly 58,000

July 24, 2021 - Nearly 58,000 unemployment accounts have been connected to a Florida Department of Economic Opportunity data breach. The information was stolen through the DEO's online unemployment benefit system, called CONNECT, between April 27 and July 16. Information that may have been accessed includes a person's social security number, driver’s license number, bank account numbers, claim information and other personal details, according to the DEO. Those affected by the breach are being asked to monitor their financial accounts and report any unauthorized activity. “Florida’s unemployment insurance portal has frustrated some since COVID hit the state in 2020, and this is just the latest issue with the antiquated system," Erich Kron, security awareness advocate at the Tampa-based cybersecurity firm KnowBe4, said in a prepared statement. "Once again, the decision to renew the contract in 2020 for $135 million dollars, despite the unfortunate handling of unemployment claims when people were most in need, is an issue for the users. Now, as the Covid-19 numbers are rising again, almost 58,000 people will be dealing with potential identity theft issues and other financial issues."
Iowa Statesouthernminn.com

Iowa ranked 8th best state for healthcare

(The Center Square) – Iowa’s health care system ranked eighth in quality throughout the nation in WalletHub’s Aug. 2 report on the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The state’s total score across 44 measures pertaining to cost, access, and outcomes was 62.27. Massachusetts ranked best in the nation,...
Pennsylvania Stateyourerie

Pennsylvania ranked 12th best state for health care

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The personal finance website WalletHub released new findings for the best places to receive health care among the 50 states and the District of Columbia. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania ranked 12th in the country. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the average American spends over...
Politicskosu.org

Why Does Infrastructure Cost So Much In America?

A roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal is expected to be on the way. But hold your applause, because the bill has a long way to go before it reaches President Biden’s desk. And American infrastructure is up against one very significant hurdle. It’s more expensive to build here than almost any other country in the world. And costs keep going up. The same mile of highway that cost $8 million to build in the 1960s rose to $30 million by the 1990s. Why?

Comments / 0

Community Policy