China considering asking tutoring firms to turn non-profit – Bloomberg News

LLYC is purchasing a 70 percent stake in advertising agency CHINA, which continues to operate independently. CHINA’s founding partners—Marta Aguirrezabal, Rafa Antón and Pedro Calderón—will maintain a stake in the agency and continue to direct it. The addition of CHINA is intended to help LLYC develop its creative disciplines. It will also give CHINA, thanks to LLYC’s network, access to additional brand collaborations and multinational projects. “With CHINA, we strengthen what we offer our clients in line with market demands that increasingly focus more on integrating services and solutions, that include strategic vision, creativity and a smart use of technology,” said LLYC founding partner and president José Antonio Llorente.