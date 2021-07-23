Living Facility Reports 42 COVID-19 Positive Cases, Infected Persons Now Under Isolation
Amid the low vaccination rate, at least 42 persons in a San Antonio-assisted living facility were taken to an isolation facility moments after they tested COVID-19 positive. According to the management company supervising the facility, among those tested who tested positive, 31 were residents and 11 were personnel of the Heartis San Antonio Living and Memory Care in San Antonio’s far north side.texasbreaking.com
