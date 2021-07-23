Boonville Organization Provides Free School Supplies for Warrick County Students
Like it or not, summertime is starting to wind down. Before too long, kiddos will be heading back to school - that means families will be loading up on school supplies. Purchasing everything a student needs for a new school year is not cheap - it's quite expensive actually. Unfortunately, many families cannot afford all of the recommended, or oftentimes required school supplies. The Studio Bee Community Youth Center in Boonville knows that all too well, and is doing something to help those families in need.1061evansville.com
