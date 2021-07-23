Boonville Organization Provides Free School Supplies for Warrick County Students

It's been a full two years since we've had a chance to attend Evansville's National Night Out - but now we're less than a week away and ain't nothing gonna stop us now. The 2021 National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 3rd from 6pm-8:30pm. Now, for the past several years this event was held at Wesselman Park, but we've also had some problems with the weather in the past - so this year it's being moved to the C.K. Newsome Center on Walnut Street. Now Mother Nature can do as she pleases and it won't affect us at all.