Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boonville, IN

Boonville Organization Provides Free School Supplies for Warrick County Students

By Bobby G.
Posted by 
KISS 106
KISS 106
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Like it or not, summertime is starting to wind down. Before too long, kiddos will be heading back to school - that means families will be loading up on school supplies. Purchasing everything a student needs for a new school year is not cheap - it's quite expensive actually. Unfortunately, many families cannot afford all of the recommended, or oftentimes required school supplies. The Studio Bee Community Youth Center in Boonville knows that all too well, and is doing something to help those families in need.

1061evansville.com

Comments / 0

KISS 106

KISS 106

Evansville IN
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
886K+
Views
ABOUT

106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Warrick County, IN
Government
City
Boonville, IN
Local
Indiana Society
County
Warrick County, IN
Warrick County, IN
Society
Boonville, IN
Society
Boonville, IN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Supplies#K 12 School#Free School#Elementary School#Charity#Studio Bee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Politics
News Break
Charities
Related
ReligionPosted by
KISS 106

Daviess-McLean Baptist Center Hosting Annual Back To School Bash

The Daviess-McLean County Baptist Center provides help to many different families in our community. This year they are helping kids get prepared to head back to school. Several families depend on the baptist mission for a hand-up during the year. Before school starts they always try to help ease the parent's minds and build each child's confidence by making sure they are fully prepared for school.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

University of Evansville to Require Face Masks Indoors Starting August 2nd

Just days after administrators with the University of Southern Indiana announced they would follow the Centers for Disease Control updated guidance that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, wear face masks indoors in counties where case numbers are "substantial" or "high", administrators with the University of Evansville announced they will be doing the same.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

2021 National Night Out – New Location, Same Great Community Event [Video]

It's been a full two years since we've had a chance to attend Evansville's National Night Out - but now we're less than a week away and ain't nothing gonna stop us now. The 2021 National Night Out is coming up on Tuesday, August 3rd from 6pm-8:30pm. Now, for the past several years this event was held at Wesselman Park, but we've also had some problems with the weather in the past - so this year it's being moved to the C.K. Newsome Center on Walnut Street. Now Mother Nature can do as she pleases and it won't affect us at all.
Owensboro, KYPosted by
KISS 106

Stuff the Bus Event in Owensboro Collects Much-Needed Supplies to Help Local School Students

It's hard to believe that the start of the new school year is just a couple of weeks away. It's also hard to believe that we're just days away from the 5th Annual Stuff the Bus event. Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools are again teaming up to literally stuff a bus (well, actually, two of them) with much needed school supplies. And YOU can help achieve that goal.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

USI Reinstates Mask Mandate on Campus Effective Immediately

As the University of Southern Indiana prepares for an influx of students and faculty to begin the Fall Semester in a few weeks, administrators have announced they are reinstating their mask mandate for all individuals, both vaccinated and unvaccinated effective starting today (Wednesday, July 28th, 2021). The University announced the...
Kentucky StatePosted by
KISS 106

Daviess County Back in the Red Zone as Kentucky Issues New Recommendations

Governor Andy Beshear returned to the podium Monday afternoon to relay the latest news regarding a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. While Beshear stopped short of re-issuing any kind of mandates, it was Dr. Steven Stack whose words were a bit stronger about the numbers that he and other medical experts are seeing in the Bluegrass State.
Evansville, INPosted by
KISS 106

Get to Know Your Evansville PD with National Night Out August 3, 2021

National Night Out is an event that first got its start in 1984 in Philadelphia as way to let the residents get to know their community's first responders. The first event had participants in 23 states and over 400 individual communities. There were 2.5 million people that took part in the event that first year. Over the decades, National Night Out has grown and now includes 38 million participants from 16,000 communities across the country, including our own.

Comments / 0

Community Policy