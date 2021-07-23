For UHH men’s basketball coach Aiona, youth minicamp is a start
This doesn’t figure to be as much a blast from the past for Kaniela Aiona, but more so a tiny glimpse, he hopes, of things to come. UH-Hilo’s men’s basketball coach said next week’s afternoon minicamp will provide “baby steps” as his program starts to reengage with the community. Vulcans women’s coach David Kaneshiro also will be on hand from 3-5 p.m. Monday through July 30 at UH-Hilo gym to work with ages 10-13 (up to ninth grade).www.hawaiitribune-herald.com
