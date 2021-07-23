Cancel
Chemistry

Chemistry tames MnSe anodes for Li-ion cells

By Steve Bush
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManganese selenide would have promising characteristics as an anode material for lithium ion batteries, if only it didn’t swell almost 160% during charging-discharging cycles, breaking apart the electrode. Now researchers from the Korea Maritime and Ocean University have found a way to embed MnSe in a 3D carbon nanosheet matrix...

www.electronicsweekly.com

#Taming#Ion#Anode#Mnse#Cnm#Pusan National University
