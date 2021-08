NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for four men following a mass shooting in Corona, Queens late Saturday night. A total of 10 people were shot, including seven innocent bystanders, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Surveillance video shared exclusively with CBS2 shows a group of men sitting on a stoop on 37th Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. Suddenly, gunshots ring out as two armed, hooded and masked men run towards them, blasting bullets. The group members are seen running for their lives. Watch the Surveillance Video “This was, as I can most accurately describe it, is a brazen, coordinated attack, for a lack of a...