Creatives reveal their ‘New Era Resolutions’ for working life after lockdown

LA-based designer Paul Woods has mined his professional and personal experience to create a “straight-talking” handbook for design grads. Embarking on a career as a designer can be a minefield. From compiling portfolios to negotiating salaries, new graduates face a host of challenges in an increasingly competitive field. Paul Woods’ new book – Sh*t They Didn’t Tell You: How to Succeed in the Creative Industry – aims to demystify some of those processes. Woods, who is CEO at Los Angeles design consultancy Edenspiekermann, has created the “straight-talking” guide for grads in the hope of imparting both career and life advice. Complete with infographics and personal anecdotes, the book covers everything from visa applications to interview prep. We caught up with Woods to discuss some of the most pressing issues for young designers.