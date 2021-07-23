Creatives reveal their ‘New Era Resolutions’ for working life after lockdown
Rewind to March 2020 and the idea of working remotely filled many across the industry with dread. How can creativity be maintained without the interactions through which some of the best creative ideas are born and developed? Fast forward to ‘Freedom Day’ and that picture has changed. The fear quickly faded and, thanks to better flexibility and the digital tools at our disposal to enable creative collaboration, some say it has even been an improvement on what came before.www.thedrum.com
