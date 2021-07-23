Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Creatives reveal their ‘New Era Resolutions’ for working life after lockdown

By Jenni Baker
The Drum
 10 days ago

Rewind to March 2020 and the idea of working remotely filled many across the industry with dread. How can creativity be maintained without the interactions through which some of the best creative ideas are born and developed? Fast forward to ‘Freedom Day’ and that picture has changed. The fear quickly faded and, thanks to better flexibility and the digital tools at our disposal to enable creative collaboration, some say it has even been an improvement on what came before.

www.thedrum.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Creative Work#Remote Working#Resolutions#New Energy#New Era Resolutions#Adobe#New Era Resolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Books & Literatureblcklst.com

Writing and the Creative Life: There are no useless ideas

“If it is true that the best way to come up with a good idea is to generate lots of them, that means we will intersect with plenty of ideas which are not good ones.”. One of my favorite quotes regarding creativity originates from Nobel Prize winning scientist, author and educator Linus Pauling:
Public HealthNewswise

Sizing Up 'The New Normal' of Work Life During COVID-19

Newswise — As more Americans begin the transition from working almost entirely at home to working again at their pre-pandemic office spaces, experts in management and organization are considering what has been learned from the experience of the past 17 months and what might change in the ways people work. What will “the new normal” of work life look like in the months and years to come?
Career Development & AdviceDesign Week

“Working long hours does not make you a better creative”: top tips for design graduates

LA-based designer Paul Woods has mined his professional and personal experience to create a “straight-talking” handbook for design grads. Embarking on a career as a designer can be a minefield. From compiling portfolios to negotiating salaries, new graduates face a host of challenges in an increasingly competitive field. Paul Woods’ new book – Sh*t They Didn’t Tell You: How to Succeed in the Creative Industry – aims to demystify some of those processes. Woods, who is CEO at Los Angeles design consultancy Edenspiekermann, has created the “straight-talking” guide for grads in the hope of imparting both career and life advice. Complete with infographics and personal anecdotes, the book covers everything from visa applications to interview prep. We caught up with Woods to discuss some of the most pressing issues for young designers.
Career Development & AdviceThomasNet Industrial News Room

6 Misconceptions About Creativity in the Workplace

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Theories about creativity have existed for hundreds of years. Albert...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Platform Journal Returns With a Celebration of Diverse Creative Talent

Last summer, Central Saint Martins students re-positioned their The F Word journal as a new magazine called Platform, with a mission to spotlight BIPOC creatives and their stories. A year later, the journal is back with a new issue in a new form: Its reach now extends well beyond the halls of CSM, featuring talent that spans the entire United Kingdom. Platform is supported by designer Christopher Kane and his sister Tammy Kane, who helped with the zine’s initial launch, as well as FACE (Fashion Academics Creating Equality) and its founder Pascal Matthias.
Clinton, NYhamilton.edu

Finding New Languages for Creative Expression

The idea of a summer research project might bring to mind images of laboratories and libraries. But for Malik Irish ’22, it looks a lot different. The sociology and art double major is currently working on music videos to accompany an EP he’s writing titled Fantasy World: Living in the System. His work is funded through an Emerson research grant.
Easton, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

New downtown Easton business spotlighting creative works of people of color as well as female, LGBTQIA and emerging artists

A new business is fostering creativity and showcasing local artwork in downtown Easton. Hemlock Art Space & Gallery, which held a grand opening July 10 at 9 N. Second St., has a mission of highlighting the work of artists of color, female artists, LGBTQIA artists as well as emerging and “outsider” artists. The business is divided into three sections: gallery space, retail space and event ...
Relationship Adviceshoutoutla.com

Work-Life Balance: is there such a thing?

A host of factors, developments, and dynamics have made most industries more competitive than ever. As a result so many of us wonder whether there is still such a thing as work-life balance. We reached out to the community to hear perspectives on finding the right balance. Brent Hollingworth |...
Economybcghendersoninstitute.com

Home-Working Kills Innovation and Creativity

The best companies will get back to the office — it’s the only way workers can read the room and optimally align their interactions. The shorter version of this article appeared in the Daily Telegraph on June 6, 2021. To go back in or not to go back in? That,...
Austin, TXCBS Austin

Teamwork makes the creative dream work at Watson Murals!

Life's more fun with friends, and the same is true for creative projects. From assembling a talented team to tackling big ideas, Leigh Watson Acord, Owner of Watson Murals, is an expert. She joined us to share some insights on putting together the ideal creative team to help bring her ideas to life.
Visual ArtPosted by
GamesRadar+

Half-Life: Alyx artist teasing work on a new project

A Half-Life: Alyx artist is teasing work on a new project. Just below, you can see an Instagram post from artist Olly Moss, which was posted to the artist's page just yesterday on July 18. In the post itself, we can see Moss wielding a pretty snazzy-looking camera, with the caption "not dead. Just working." This is the artist's first new post on his Instagram page since May.
Moorhead, MNthefmextra.com

Outdoor gallery shows off work by Creative Moorhead

An informal new organization of Moorhead “creators” – artists, performers and others whose media ranges from food to welding – has brightened the path along Main Avenue with an outdoor exhibition of two-dimensional art. Creative Moorhead, the two-year-old project behind the open-air display, has installed large reproductions of nine paintings...
ComputersThe Drum

Building content systems for a new era

The lessons from the pandemic have been many, but for marketers it seems to boil down to a question of priorities. That was the message relayed by Peter O’Neill, industry analyst and former research director for B2B marketing at Forrester at this year’s censhare ecosphere days digital. Holding a session...
Businessaithority.com

BEN Group Drives Historic Business Growth as Hollywood Productions, Social Media Content Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

BEN Group, the entertainment AI company that integrates brands into influencer, streaming, TV, music, and film content, along with its content optimization platform TubeBuddy, announced a milestone 2021 H1. The company has experienced dramatic growth across its influencer marketing, product placement, creator and content optimization, and celebrity licensing divisions over the past five years. As the entertainment, media, and advertising industries adapt to global reopenings, BEN Group is expanding its business to meet an unprecedented demand for non-disruptive advertising and empowering the flourishing creator economy. In the first half of this year, BEN Group achieved record revenue, fostered new partnerships, deepened existing client relationships, further enhanced proprietary AI and data capabilities, and appointed several new executives across its international business.
EconomyZDNet

For customer experience and UX, time for in-the-moment feedback

Every company wants to up its customer experience (CX) game, and by extension, user experience (UX) game. There's a lot of common ground between between the two, to the point where they are interchangeable -- to an extent. For more perspective on the long race among companies toward the goal of superior CX and UX, we turn to Janelle Estes, chief insights officer at UserTesting.
Coding & ProgrammingPhoto & Video Tuts+

Exploring Creative CSS Hover Effects for Inline Links

In this tutorial we’re talking about CSS hover effects. And not just any hover effects either! We’re going to create some much more interesting alternatives to the standard inline link effects we’ve all been using for years. Creative Link Hover Demos. I’ve created a quick demo to show all these...
Internetmakeuseof.com

Top 6 Platforms to Create and Sell Online Courses in 2021

Online courses are becoming truly reliable content that highlights your brand, shares know-how, and earns you additional revenue. Many freelance professionals, online businesses, digital marketing agencies, and knowledge-based niche brands are launching online courses these days. Apart from earning, they aim to create a community and network of digital content...

Comments / 0

Community Policy