BEIJING, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a three-month-long global talent hunt that spanned 130 countries and regions and saw thousands of online entries since April 2021, CGTN announced on Tuesday the list of Top 200 candidates for the second round of the Media Challengers campaign. Along with the announcement of the Global Top 200, 30 professional judges from around the world, including experts and scholars in the field of media, executives from reputable media organizations, and many popular opinion leaders and industry leaders, also made an appearance.