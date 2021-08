Make marketing a priority. Too many business owners have marketing as a “sometimes” activity or a “When I have time” activity. But the reality is, if you want to be profitable, you need to market yourself. If no one knows who you are, what you do or what you sell, then no one is going to come to your website and buy. It’s simple maths! So make marketing a priority in your business. Set time aside every day or week to put your strategy into action. And you do need a strategy. Strategy is just a fancy word for a plan — and you do need one.